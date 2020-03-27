Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Whitmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn C. Whitmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn C. Whitmore Obituary
Evelyn C. Whitmore

Mansfield - Evelyn C. Whitmore, 75, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Evelyn was born on April 29, 1944 in Ashland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Edwin and Blanche (Harry) Lindsey.

Evelyn lived in the area all of her life. A wonderful and caring mother, Evelyn would do anything for her family.

Evelyn leaves behind her sons, Edwin (Tammy) Whitmore, William L. Whitmore II, and Shannon S. Whitmore; her daughter, Tonya (Gordon Hancock) Whitmore; her grandchildren, Brittany and Dakota Whitmore and Brandon Hancock; her step-grandchildren, Ashley Tolliver, Heaven Workman, and Dustin Workman; her fifteen great-grandchildren; ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Lewis Whitmore I; a brother, Bruce Lindsey; and her sisters, Shirley Maggott and Sandy Wertman.

The family are observing private services. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the Whitmore family.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -