Evelyn C. Whitmore
Mansfield - Evelyn C. Whitmore, 75, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Evelyn was born on April 29, 1944 in Ashland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Edwin and Blanche (Harry) Lindsey.
Evelyn lived in the area all of her life. A wonderful and caring mother, Evelyn would do anything for her family.
Evelyn leaves behind her sons, Edwin (Tammy) Whitmore, William L. Whitmore II, and Shannon S. Whitmore; her daughter, Tonya (Gordon Hancock) Whitmore; her grandchildren, Brittany and Dakota Whitmore and Brandon Hancock; her step-grandchildren, Ashley Tolliver, Heaven Workman, and Dustin Workman; her fifteen great-grandchildren; ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Lewis Whitmore I; a brother, Bruce Lindsey; and her sisters, Shirley Maggott and Sandy Wertman.
The family are observing private services. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the Whitmore family.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020