Evelyn Dorothy (Holzworth) Bemiller
Mansfield - Evelyn Dorothy (Holzworth) Bemiller, 89 years old, passed from the arms of her loving family into the realm of the angels on February 5, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Evelyn was born March 21, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the third of six children to the late Adam and Caroline "Lena" (Zimmerman) Holzworth; she grew up with her sisters and parents on the "Holzworth Farm" in Mansfield, where she would love to reminisce of the many cherished memories she had with family and friends. She was a 1948 graduate of Union High School.
Evelyn married the love of her life Carlton Daniel Bemiller, June 28, 1952 at St Paul Lutheran Church in Mansfield by Pastor John Ginsell; and celebrated 44 wonderful years of marriage until his death in July 13, 1996.
In addition to being a full-time homemaker, she established a career and her own business as a very creative seamstress making slip covers and drapes for many Mansfield and surrounding area residents, family and friends since 1966. She also retired from Hursh Drug Store in Mansfield and Ashland Home Hardware. She was a member of 2 different Red Hat Groups, Square Dancing Clubs, and a life time member of The American Legion Auxiliary and the Auxiliary.
Evelyn dedicated her life to her family, sharing her wisdom and creative moments with her children; she taught them the genuine meaning of a mother's love. She volunteered her time in her children's lives as a brownie and a girl scout leader, a 4-H Leader, room mother and PTA. Her skills of; teaching crafts, sewing, canning and caring for animals, was a special way of carrying on her wonderful legacy. Evelyn also enjoyed and loved her dogs throughout her life, including her most recent Hannah, who would follow her "everywhere".
Evelyn volunteered with a caring heart at the Ohio Health Med Central Hospital and valued her time helping out at her church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church and St Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, crafts, sewing, canning from her garden, meeting her friends at the Mansfield Y, The Lexington Senior Center, working on family genealogy and her passion for airplanes goes without reproach.
She enjoyed her travels around the United States (including Hawaii), Europe and her cruises. It goes without saying she always looked forward to her yearly trips to see her family in Kansas and Missouri.
She is dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her 3 children: Diane Carolyn Bemiller, Dale Alan Bemiller and Scott Arlan Bemiller of Mansfield.
Adored by her 8 grandchildren: Tara (Greg) Rhodus Kansas City, MO, Kevin (Chelsea) Robertson Kansas City, MO , Charissa (Robertson) Mallery Overland Park, KS, Bryan (Angela) Robertson Liberty, MO, Nicole (Jeff) Bookman of Mansfield, Amanda (Bemiller) King of Stilwell, KS, Adam (Elizabeth) Bemiller of Kansas City, KS and Zachary (Keeli) Bemiller of Kansas City, KS.
19 great-grandchildren: Sydney and Adrienne Rhodus; Scott and Lily Robertson; Rylee and Tyler Mallery; Emily, Kailey, Brooklyn Robertson; Kaiya, Mara, Theo Bookman; Lilly, Abigail, Franklin King; Brayden and Wyatt Bemiller; Hunter and Fisher Bemiller;
Evelyn's very special sister-in-law: Mrs. Fred (Valeta Bemiller) Miller Ontario; sisters: Rose Holzworth Mansfield; Marjorie-Roush (Bert) Davis Shelby, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and ALL her wonderful friends, especially Peggy Spellman.
Waiting for her in Heaven with open arms are her beloved husband, Carlton D. Bemiller; daughter Debra Ann Elizabeth Bemiller Robertson; parents, Adam and Caroline "Lena" Holzworth; 8 1/2 year old brother Lawrence Peter Holzworth; sisters Eleanor Borsani and Marie Melching; and her great-grandson Ethan D King.
No words can express how much we will miss you, but you left behind so much for us to Remember and Cherish. Your humor, selflessness and creativity have colored our lives beyond measure.
The Bemiller family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 11:00 am-1:00pm at St Paul Lutheran Church, 2010 Park Ave West, Ontario. A church funeral will immediately follow at 1:00 pm, at the church with Pastor Jonathan Stufft officiating. Burial following at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions honoring Evelyn's giving spirit may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Bemiller family.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020