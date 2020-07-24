Evelyn Gundrum
Shelby - Evelyn R. Gundrum, age 95, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Shelby after a brief illness.
Born April 7, 1925 in Bloomingrove Township, Richland County, to Rolly Orlo and Mary (Emminger) Smith, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1944 Shelby High School graduate, she was employed at the Shelby Telephone Company and as a cook with the Plymouth-Shiloh School system, retiring in 1985. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, and the Shiloh Town & Country Garden Club. She had been an avid quilt maker, making over 100 quilts for family and friends. For many years Mrs. Gundrum spent her winters in Ft. Meade, Florida.
Survivors include; three sons and two daughters-in-law, David & Zonia Gundrum of Crestline, Daryl & Amy Gundrum and Roger Gundrum all of Shelby; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn & Robert Muth of Ontario, and Lisa & Robert Emerson of Springboro, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Forrest Smith of Powell and Merle Smith of Shelby; one sister, Eulalia Myers of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends from Park Village.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Gundrum in 1984; seven brothers and one sister.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A private family funeral service will follow with Pastor O. Doug Tackett officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed to the public via Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BarkdullFH
.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask if you are able. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123; American Heart Association
at 3505 Embassy Parkway Suite 100, Akron, OH 44333 or the American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com