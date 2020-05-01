|
Evelyn Jean Spohn
Bellville - Evelyn Jean Spohn, age 88, passed away April 30, 2020, at home in Bellville. She was born June 21, 1931, in Jefferson Twp. to Lloyd & Florence (Fry) Spohn. She was a 1949 graduate of Bellville High School. Evelyn worked 20+ years as a secretary for Therm-O-Disc then 14 years as a cost accountant for Gorman Rupp before retiring in 1993. Evelyn enjoyed playing the piano, collecting wooden ducks & geese, and spending time with her nieces and nephews (known as Aunt Jean by all the family). She was also a skilled baker and kept a beautiful flower garden. She loved to travel and took many trips with family and friends including a special Alaskan cruise. Evelyn was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellville.
She is survived by 9 nieces and nephews along with numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by siblings Chester Spohn, Raymond Spohn, Letha Hannan, Rosie Bowman, and Mary Van Sickle; 3 nephews; and a great-niece.
A graveside service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Zion Cemetery near Butler officiated by Rev. Daniel J. Cammarn. The service will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/BellvilleSFH
Contributions may be made to Hospice of NCO or the Jefferson Twp Bellville Rescue Squad. Full obituary at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020