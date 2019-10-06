|
|
Evelyn Jeanette Rinearson-Kent (nee Cooper), age 99, of Mansfield, passed away on September 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 23, 1920 in Akron, OH to Arthur Victor Cooper (from England) and Bertha Fay (Ayers) Cooper, from Pasadena, California.
She graduated from Garrettsville School System in 1938 and went on to graduate from St Lukes Hospital in Cleveland in 1941 as a Registered Nurse. She then taught Nursing Arts for American Red Cross during WWII. She worked side by side with her husband in his accounting business.
Evelyn was very knowledgeable regarding proper etiquette, and others reached out to her for advice often. She enjoyed going to Venice, Florida for seven months every year. She also liked to play bridge and go out for dinner with family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by several beloved nieces and nephews, Jo Ellen Wagner, Suzy Patrick, Vicki Thompson, John (Dorothy) Bettiker, Sandy (Howard) Yaeger, Jeff (Jackie) Rinearson, Shirley Snell, Marsha Cooper Kline, Linda Cooper.
She was preceded in death by parents; husbands Robert Rinearson and Robert Kent; siblings William Cooper, Lilian Curtiss, Alice Bush, Bette Bettiker and nephew Gary Curtiss. "Proceeded in death by everyone else".
Friends may join Evelyn's family for graveside services Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Park Cemetery in Garrettsville, Ohio.
Online condolences at
www.carlsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019