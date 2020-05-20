|
Evelyn June Eckard
Evelyn June Eckard, 77, formerly of Mansfield, died peacefully May 18, 2020 at the Country Club Rehab of Delaware.
She was born January 26, 1943 in Marion to the late Robert Merchant and Betty Jane (Friley) Witter, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Alfred Witter and her husband of 47 years, Warren Eckard. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Nelson Merchant.
Evelyn was a retired school bus driver, having driven for the Lexington Schools for 15 years.
She was a member of the Mansfield First Assembly Church, her faith was the driving force throughout her life, she was even an ordained minister.
She was known for her "flair", she loved to wear all different kinds of hats, appreciated Victorian homes and was a talented host for the family "Tea Parties". She was a Fashionista!
Evelyn loved all animals and had been a foster parent.
But the true center of her life was her loving and devoted family.
Surviving are her daughters: Beverly (Don) Wasserbeck of Richwood, Kim (Greg) Mathys of Marysville, Tracy (Dennis) Hignite of Mansfield and Tara (Chris) Jones of Columbus, stepson, James (Ann) Eckard of Marion
Grandchildren: Heather (Adam) Kreischer, Sarah (Toby) O'Reilly, Jessica (Justin) McMahon, Joseph (Jennifer) Wasserbeck, Hillary (Ken) Overfield, Cierra (Jeremy) Hinds, Caleb Hignite, Cody Hignite, Kylie Burtin, Briana Burtin, Asia Jones, Nicholas Eckard and Sara (Eric) Alvarado
19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild
Sisters: Bobi (Rick) Bosse of Ada and Deanie Witter of Florida
Sister-in-law, Debra Merchant of Bristol, Tn.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at the Christian Assembly Church, 1003 N. Maple St. Marysville, Ohio 43040 on May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am, Pastor Donald Moceri will officiate. Private family visitation will be held.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family
Memorial gifts may be made to the Capital City Hospice 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170 Columbus, Ohio 43231 and or the Mansfield First Assembly Church, 1000 McPherson St. Mansfield, Ohio 44903
