Evelyn M. Twardzik
Mansfield - Evelyn M. Twardzik, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 96.
Evelyn was born in Mansfield, Ohio on November 24, 1923. She was the daughter of Bernard and Mary (Kulka) Swetlick. Evelyn was blessed to stay home with her children as a housewife before entering the workforce where she retired as a secretary from the Ohio Brass. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Evelyn loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed reading, watching television, and gardening.
She is survived by her two children, David Twardzik and Linda Yoder; seven grandchildren, Melanie (Jeff) Small, Kari (Matt) Curtis, Chris (Michelle) Au, Wendy (Len) Thompson, Scott Au, Brooke Yoder and Ben (Nikki) Yoder; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Twardzik; her brother, Kenneth Swetlick; and her sister, Margaret Berlo.
Honoring Evelyn's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will be at Oak Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
