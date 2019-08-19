|
|
Evelyn Shepherd
Mansfield - Evelyn Shepherd, age 81, of Mansfield, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hospice of Central Ohio at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.
Evelyn was born April 27, 1938 in Olive Hill, KY to the late Edward and Effie (Clark) Knipp. She was a homemaker and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her sisters.
On October 17, 1953, Evelyn married Robert G. Shepherd, who survives, along with 4 children: Regina (John) Lewis of Mansfield, Michael (Sharon) Shepherd of Shelby, Robert Daniel (Kerry) Shepherd of Cape Canaveral, FL, and Joseph A. Shepherd of Berea, KY; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters: Irene (Don) Boebel and Mima Brinegar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 12 siblings: twins, Ronnie and Bonnie, Clyster, Curtis, Woodrow, Lillian, Marie, Virginia, Eileen, Lorraine, Selman, and Christine.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm. Pastor Earl Tackett will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 19, 2019