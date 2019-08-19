Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Shepherd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Shepherd Obituary
Evelyn Shepherd

Mansfield - Evelyn Shepherd, age 81, of Mansfield, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hospice of Central Ohio at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Evelyn was born April 27, 1938 in Olive Hill, KY to the late Edward and Effie (Clark) Knipp. She was a homemaker and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her sisters.

On October 17, 1953, Evelyn married Robert G. Shepherd, who survives, along with 4 children: Regina (John) Lewis of Mansfield, Michael (Sharon) Shepherd of Shelby, Robert Daniel (Kerry) Shepherd of Cape Canaveral, FL, and Joseph A. Shepherd of Berea, KY; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters: Irene (Don) Boebel and Mima Brinegar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 12 siblings: twins, Ronnie and Bonnie, Clyster, Curtis, Woodrow, Lillian, Marie, Virginia, Eileen, Lorraine, Selman, and Christine.

Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm. Pastor Earl Tackett will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby.

To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now