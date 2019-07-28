Services
Secor Funeral Home
414 E Main St
New Washington, OH 44854
(419) 492-2174
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
414 E Main St
New Washington, OH 44854
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
414 E Main St
New Washington, OH 44854
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eyleen McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eyleen R. McCarthy


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eyleen R. McCarthy Obituary
Eyleen R. McCarthy

New Washington - Eyleen R. McCarthy, age 87 (21), lifelong resident of New Washington, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. She was born on February 29, 1932, in Cranberry Township, Crawford County, Ohio, to the late Frederick and Ethel (Springer) Eckstein.

She graduated from New Washington High School, and went to work at C.E. White Company for about five years. Eyleen and her husband, Anthony, were co-owners of New Washington Home Services. She was a lifelong member of the New Washington United Methodist Church and lifetime member of American Legion Women's Auxiliary. Eyleen loved to cook, bake, and color. She was very family oriented and loved by many; she will be greatly missed.

Eyleen is survived by her son, Joel (Emeri) McCarthy of Murrieta, California; a daughter, Joy (Frank) Ball of Rome, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Frank (Barb) Ball of Plymouth, Ohio, Jason Ball of Rome, Ohio, Anthony (Rebeccah) McCarthy of Japan and Adam McCarthy of Murrieta, California, Phillip, Ulyssis, Victor and Abigail Relos; four great grandchildren, Ashley Howell, Ryan Stumbo, Joseph Relos, and Chloe McCarthy; three great great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Colton, and Kamden; a brother, Emerson Eckstein of Galion; a sister, Enid Stahl of San Jose, California; and special neighbors, Larry and Sheila Beck, and Tom and Sharon Sheibley.

In addition to her parents, Eyleen was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. McCarthy Jr.; daughter-in-law, Luisa (Socito) McCarthy; great great grandchild, Jonathan; and sister, Erwina Ehresman.

Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, where a memorial service for Eyleen will be at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in New Washington. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Eyleen, please make a homemade pizza and spend time with your family. Online condolences may be made to Eyleen's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eyleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now