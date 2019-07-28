|
Eyleen R. McCarthy
New Washington - Eyleen R. McCarthy, age 87 (21), lifelong resident of New Washington, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. She was born on February 29, 1932, in Cranberry Township, Crawford County, Ohio, to the late Frederick and Ethel (Springer) Eckstein.
She graduated from New Washington High School, and went to work at C.E. White Company for about five years. Eyleen and her husband, Anthony, were co-owners of New Washington Home Services. She was a lifelong member of the New Washington United Methodist Church and lifetime member of American Legion Women's Auxiliary. Eyleen loved to cook, bake, and color. She was very family oriented and loved by many; she will be greatly missed.
Eyleen is survived by her son, Joel (Emeri) McCarthy of Murrieta, California; a daughter, Joy (Frank) Ball of Rome, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Frank (Barb) Ball of Plymouth, Ohio, Jason Ball of Rome, Ohio, Anthony (Rebeccah) McCarthy of Japan and Adam McCarthy of Murrieta, California, Phillip, Ulyssis, Victor and Abigail Relos; four great grandchildren, Ashley Howell, Ryan Stumbo, Joseph Relos, and Chloe McCarthy; three great great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Colton, and Kamden; a brother, Emerson Eckstein of Galion; a sister, Enid Stahl of San Jose, California; and special neighbors, Larry and Sheila Beck, and Tom and Sharon Sheibley.
In addition to her parents, Eyleen was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. McCarthy Jr.; daughter-in-law, Luisa (Socito) McCarthy; great great grandchild, Jonathan; and sister, Erwina Ehresman.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, where a memorial service for Eyleen will be at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in New Washington. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Eyleen, please make a homemade pizza and spend time with your family. Online condolences may be made to Eyleen's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 28, 2019