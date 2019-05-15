Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shenandoah Christian Church
5642 OH-13
Shiloh, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Shenandoah Christian Church
Shelby - Faith Ruoyun Boggs, 12, of Shelby, passed away on May 12, 2019.

Faith was born on April 29, 2007, in Mansfield, to Joshua R. and Yu-Ching Boggs. She was a 6th grader at Shelby Middle School. Faith loved to dress up and was known for being a girly-girl, however she also loved to be a tomboy, and could be assertive with others. She was in Karate classes, and wanted to be a cheerleader. She was a member of Shenandoah Christian Church.

She is survived by her parents, Yu-Ching Boggs, and Joshua and Stacey Boggs; siblings, Bruce Boggs and Raina Snavely; grandparents, Sharon Boggs, Debbie (Phil) Burd, Wen-Xian Lin and Xiu-Bao Zhang; great-grandparents Phyllis Barr and Marcella (Dwight) Derrenberger; aunts, Danielle (Will) Jenkins, Yem-yu Lin (Zhi-qiang Wang) and Hsin-Ling Lin; uncles, Jon (YuChen) Boggs and Yi-sheng Lin; and cousins, Asher Boggs, Andrew Hamilton, James Jenkins, Kai-lun Wang, Pin-wei Wang, Kai Wu Lin, Heng-wu Lin, Min-yang Lin and Yao-yu Xie

Faith was preceded in death by her grandfather, Roy Boggs; and her sister, Katherine Boggs.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Calling hours will also be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Shenandoah Christian Church, 5642 OH-13, Shiloh. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Oswalt officiating. Burial will be in Shenandoah Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on May 15, 2019
