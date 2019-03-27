|
Fannie Mae Carter
Mansfield - Fannie Mae Carter, 96, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Daysprings Assisted Living. She was born January 11, 1923 in Ashland, Ohio to Lorena Carter.
While in Ashland, Fannie completed her education and continued to be by her mother's side learning how to be a homemaker. After meeting the LOVE OF HER LIFE, John Grover Carter, they married and began to build a life of their own. Fannie dearly loved John and his passing in 2004 broke her heart.
After Mrs. Carter retired from Rogate Manufacturing in the 1970's she enjoyed her life with simple pleasures; taking care of her mother, affectionately known as Nanny, and her grandson Curtis Jr., chatting with family and friends, canning fruits and vegetables, and working alongside her husband maintaining their one and a half acres of flower beds, fruit trees and vegetable gardens. A faithful member at Oasis of Love, formerly St. John's COGIC, her only request was to attend Sunday morning service no matter what the weather.
Fannie leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Michael Duane of Florida, and Curtis Allen of Mansfield; her daughter-in-law, Renee Carter of Florida, who retained the family history and memories; her grandchildren, Curtis Jr, Maurice, Michaelli, Nikki, Lashaunia, Sable and Sierra, who brought joy to her life; along with 20 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Fannie was preceded in death by her husband John Grover, and mother Lorena.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00-10:00 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A Celebration of Life will follow at 10:00 am at the funeral home.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019