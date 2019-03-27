Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie Mae Carter


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fannie Mae Carter Obituary
Fannie Mae Carter

Mansfield - Fannie Mae Carter, 96, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Daysprings Assisted Living. She was born January 11, 1923 in Ashland, Ohio to Lorena Carter.

While in Ashland, Fannie completed her education and continued to be by her mother's side learning how to be a homemaker. After meeting the LOVE OF HER LIFE, John Grover Carter, they married and began to build a life of their own. Fannie dearly loved John and his passing in 2004 broke her heart.

After Mrs. Carter retired from Rogate Manufacturing in the 1970's she enjoyed her life with simple pleasures; taking care of her mother, affectionately known as Nanny, and her grandson Curtis Jr., chatting with family and friends, canning fruits and vegetables, and working alongside her husband maintaining their one and a half acres of flower beds, fruit trees and vegetable gardens. A faithful member at Oasis of Love, formerly St. John's COGIC, her only request was to attend Sunday morning service no matter what the weather.

Fannie leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Michael Duane of Florida, and Curtis Allen of Mansfield; her daughter-in-law, Renee Carter of Florida, who retained the family history and memories; her grandchildren, Curtis Jr, Maurice, Michaelli, Nikki, Lashaunia, Sable and Sierra, who brought joy to her life; along with 20 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Fannie was preceded in death by her husband John Grover, and mother Lorena.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00-10:00 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A Celebration of Life will follow at 10:00 am at the funeral home.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now