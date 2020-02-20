|
|
Farozie Fisher
Mansfield - Farozie "Toby" FISHER, 57, passed this life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.
Mr. Fisher was born on Monday, September 10, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois and had lived in Mansfield the past 2 years. Toby spent his life in Chicago moving in the final 2 years of his life to be closer to his siblings. He was a former employee of Cox Enterprise in Chicago retiring in 1999 after 10 years of service. Toby is survived by his daughter: Saquoilya Fisher, Chicago; son: Faroz Fisher, Chicago; 2 sisters: Mona (L.B. Jr.) Williams, Ontario, Latrina (Cornell) Howard-Wright, New Britain, Connecticut; 2 brothers: Robert Fisher, and Ronald Howard, Mansfield; and his wife: Theresa Randle, Chicago.
Toby was preceded in death by his mother Warline (Fisher) Howard and his sister, Theresa Fisher.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with Overseer E. Renea Collins of the Kingdom Grace Fellowship Church officiating. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of the funeral service.
The family will receive friends at the home of Toby's niece , Monique Yelton, 133 Lind Ave. daily from 3-8 p.m. till the day of the service.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020