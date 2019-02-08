|
|
Faye Frontz
Mansfield - Faye Frontz, 83, of Mansfield, passed away at Mansfield Memorial Homes on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Faye was born on November 13, 1935 in Buchanan County, Virginia. She was the daughter of Oload Earl and Nancy (Street) Meadows.
Faye was a spunky, fun, loving mother and grandmother who kept her family on the straight and narrow path. Family was very important to Faye, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and was ecstatic when great-grandchildren came along. Faye retired after more than 30 years from Jones Potato Chip Company. She was always willing to help others, and loved tending to her yard and flower beds.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Cathy (Bill) Daugherty; grandsons, Andrew (Angel) Daugherty, Joshua (Jamie) Daugherty, and Christopher Nowicki; and her great-grandchildren, Shyanna, Brina, Tanna, Ren, Julia, Aiden, and Kadence. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Flossie Heichel.
Friends and family may visit from 1:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S Diamond Street. Pastor Carol Kilgore will officiate the funeral service on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019