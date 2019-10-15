|
Faye Workman
Mansfield - Faye Workman, 87, of Mansfield, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born November 25, 1931, in Madison, West Virginia, to Andy and Dolan (McClain) Roberts.
She married Tommy Workman on July 2, 1952, and they moved to Mansfield in 1955. Faye was a stay-at-home mom, and the neighborhood babysitter. After her children were grown, she worked at Geyer's Grocery for several years until eventually retiring from Finast. She was a member of the UFCW. Faye enjoyed cake decorating and cross stitch work, but most of all, she enjoyed her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest pleasures in life. Holiday dinners with the family, walking with her friend, Lutie Tabor, and watching Wheel of Fortune and other game shows were a favorite pastime.
Faye is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dina and Danny Logan of Lucas; her son and daughter-in-law, Robbie Mark Workman and Amy Crutchfield of Mansfield; sister, Marie Roberts of Big Creek, WV; five grandchildren, Danny (Mandy) Logan, Christy (Josh) Norman, Cindy Rice, Chandra (Rick) Woodring and Ashlee Kuhne; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Thomas Workman in 2004; a son, Danny Joe Workman; a sister, Lillie B. Stollings, and seven brothers, Donnie, Ersil, Jack, Willard, Ray (her twin), Mervil and Lewis Roberts.
Special thanks are expressed to her daughter-in-law, Amy and friend and caregiver, Sharon Eiklor, for all their love and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Earl Eiklor will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Oak Grove Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019