Florence A. Wilson
Mansfield - Florence A. Wilson, age 94, of Mansfield passed away Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
She was born March 31, 1925 in Monroe, TN, to Stephen "Joe" and Emma (Maxfield) Taylor.
Florence worked for many years at Quanex in Shelby.
She dearly loved her garden. She spent countless hours outside working, even when she had to use her walker to get out.
Surviving are her children Harry and Sue Cross of Mansfield, Shirley and Sam Sinclair of Webster City, IA, and Betty and Dennis Koehler of Sumter, SC; grandchildren Lisa Murch, Ricky Cross, Sheri Worthen, Scott Sinclair, and Adam Koehler; 17 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, and Kathy and Theresa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Harry Cross, second husband Clarence Wilson, sons Charles Cross and Danny Cross, grandchildren Wyatt Cross, Marc Koehler, and Stephen Sinclair, and 7 siblings.
A private family graveside service will be held in Mansfield Cemetery.
The Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020