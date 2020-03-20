Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence A. Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence A. Wilson Obituary
Florence A. Wilson

Mansfield - Florence A. Wilson, age 94, of Mansfield passed away Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

She was born March 31, 1925 in Monroe, TN, to Stephen "Joe" and Emma (Maxfield) Taylor.

Florence worked for many years at Quanex in Shelby.

She dearly loved her garden. She spent countless hours outside working, even when she had to use her walker to get out.

Surviving are her children Harry and Sue Cross of Mansfield, Shirley and Sam Sinclair of Webster City, IA, and Betty and Dennis Koehler of Sumter, SC; grandchildren Lisa Murch, Ricky Cross, Sheri Worthen, Scott Sinclair, and Adam Koehler; 17 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, and Kathy and Theresa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Harry Cross, second husband Clarence Wilson, sons Charles Cross and Danny Cross, grandchildren Wyatt Cross, Marc Koehler, and Stephen Sinclair, and 7 siblings.

A private family graveside service will be held in Mansfield Cemetery.

The Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Marion Avenue Chapel
Download Now