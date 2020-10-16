1/1
Florence Heldenbrand
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Heldenbrand

Mt. Vernon - Florence Eileen (Colopy) Heldenbrand, 96, formerly of Howard, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mt. Vernon.

She was born June 15, 1924 in Danville to the late Donald and Florence (Blanchard) Colopy. She was a graduate of Danville High School, and later married Carl Heldenbrand on Jan. 15, 1947, who preceded her in death on May 23, 1994.

Along with her husband, Florence bought a farm and transformed it into a family compound, "Whip Poor Will Hills". Together they fostered 33 foster children over 10 years. She was part of the "Wonder Workers" 4-H Club for over 20 years, serving as an advisor for many years. She was one of the founding volunteers for Knox Co. Hospice, serving in that role over 25 years and receiving the Hospice of Knox Co. "Volunteer of the Year" award in 2007. She also refurbished dolls for the Toys for Tots program, packaged holiday food baskets for the Salvation Army, and volunteered at Danville Interchurch.

Florence was a long-time member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Danville, and she represented the church at numerous Diocese meetings, and she taught and mentored converted Catholics. She received the "Golden Deeds" award in 1996 "in recognition of her unselfish commitment and service to others".

Florence never thought she was doing anything special. She said, "It seemed like the logical thing to do. You just do what seems natural and you get back a lot more. You get back a lot more than you ever give."

She loved camping, square dancing, caring for her friends and family, and mostly spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Davis, Bonnallee (Jeffrey) Ike, and Michael (Gidget) Heldenbrand; grandchildren, Damyan Davis (Marti Frazee), Caleb Miller, Heidi (Chris) Wade, Darcie Wynn, Amanda (Matt) Shock, Carley (Glen) Geog, and Hope Heldenbrand; step-grandchildren, Mara Ike (Greg Young), Hannah (John) Harris, Corey Ike, Kimberly Mundy, and Kevin Taylor; great-grandchildren, Laddy (Keyaira) Davis, Skyler Davis, Benjamen, Brock, and Joenus Miller, Lestat Wade, Zachary and Alexander Wynn, Ryleigh, Glen and Bristal Geog, and Ellis Shock; step-great-grandchildren, Kaela and Raeanna Irons, and Hunter Young; a great-great-grandson, Sterling Davis; two brothers, Robert and Patrick Colopy; two sisters, Margaret Samples and Marilyn Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to ALL of the staff at the Ohio Eastern Star Home. You became her extended family and provided loving care for her for many years.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, David Allen Heldenbrand; two brothers, Donald and Richard "Dick" Colopy; two sisters, Barbara Colopy and Regina Randall; infant twin great-grandsons, Cody & Cory Wade; and an infant great-granddaughter, Joncey Wade.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 307 N. Market St. Danville, OH 43014. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Burial will follow in St. Luke Cemetery. A live stream of services will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Danville page on Facebook. For more information or to send messages to the family, please visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial donations to a Hospice of choice; the Alzheimer's Association; the Ohio Eastern Star Home; or any charity of the donor's choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
403 High St.
Danville, OH 43014
(740) 599-7373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved