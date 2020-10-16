Florence Heldenbrand
Mt. Vernon - Florence Eileen (Colopy) Heldenbrand, 96, formerly of Howard, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mt. Vernon.
She was born June 15, 1924 in Danville to the late Donald and Florence (Blanchard) Colopy. She was a graduate of Danville High School, and later married Carl Heldenbrand on Jan. 15, 1947, who preceded her in death on May 23, 1994.
Along with her husband, Florence bought a farm and transformed it into a family compound, "Whip Poor Will Hills". Together they fostered 33 foster children over 10 years. She was part of the "Wonder Workers" 4-H Club for over 20 years, serving as an advisor for many years. She was one of the founding volunteers for Knox Co. Hospice, serving in that role over 25 years and receiving the Hospice of Knox Co. "Volunteer of the Year" award in 2007. She also refurbished dolls for the Toys for Tots program, packaged holiday food baskets for the Salvation Army, and volunteered at Danville Interchurch.
Florence was a long-time member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Danville, and she represented the church at numerous Diocese meetings, and she taught and mentored converted Catholics. She received the "Golden Deeds" award in 1996 "in recognition of her unselfish commitment and service to others".
Florence never thought she was doing anything special. She said, "It seemed like the logical thing to do. You just do what seems natural and you get back a lot more. You get back a lot more than you ever give."
She loved camping, square dancing, caring for her friends and family, and mostly spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Davis, Bonnallee (Jeffrey) Ike, and Michael (Gidget) Heldenbrand; grandchildren, Damyan Davis (Marti Frazee), Caleb Miller, Heidi (Chris) Wade, Darcie Wynn, Amanda (Matt) Shock, Carley (Glen) Geog, and Hope Heldenbrand; step-grandchildren, Mara Ike (Greg Young), Hannah (John) Harris, Corey Ike, Kimberly Mundy, and Kevin Taylor; great-grandchildren, Laddy (Keyaira) Davis, Skyler Davis, Benjamen, Brock, and Joenus Miller, Lestat Wade, Zachary and Alexander Wynn, Ryleigh, Glen and Bristal Geog, and Ellis Shock; step-great-grandchildren, Kaela and Raeanna Irons, and Hunter Young; a great-great-grandson, Sterling Davis; two brothers, Robert and Patrick Colopy; two sisters, Margaret Samples and Marilyn Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to ALL of the staff at the Ohio Eastern Star Home. You became her extended family and provided loving care for her for many years.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, David Allen Heldenbrand; two brothers, Donald and Richard "Dick" Colopy; two sisters, Barbara Colopy and Regina Randall; infant twin great-grandsons, Cody & Cory Wade; and an infant great-granddaughter, Joncey Wade.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 307 N. Market St. Danville, OH 43014. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Burial will follow in St. Luke Cemetery. A live stream of services will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Danville page on Facebook. For more information or to send messages to the family, please visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests memorial donations to a Hospice of choice; the Alzheimer's Association
; the Ohio Eastern Star Home; or any charity of the donor's choice
.