Florence Jocha
Mansfield - Florence Elizabeth Jocha, 96, passed away Saturday, January 18 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Florence was born October 7, 1923 to George and Elizabeth Marusinec Kulka. She lived her entire life in Mansfield and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She was a woman of great faith. Florence graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1941. She was an employee at Westinghouse until retirement in 1965.
Energetic and always active, Florence loved to play golf, sew, walk, garden, shop and dine at area restaurants until her age and agility forced her to stop. It was difficult for Florence to give up the things she loved but she did so with grace. She still remained a real sweetheart. Florence could be recognized by her stunning white hair and fashionable clothing. She was definitely a woman of style and class. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Florence is survived by her daughter Sandra K (Attila) Nemeth, special nieces and nephews Norma Jean Dorsey, Dr. Cynthia Dorsey, Thomas (Nancy) Dorsey, and Michael Gong. She is also survived by three step-grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband Frank; sisters Sophia Bartoseski, Catherine Baumberger, and Margaret Stalter; brothers George Kulka, Jr., Anthony Kulka, Steven Kulka, and Paul Kulka. Florence was also preceded in death by special friend Joseph Reif.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:00am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Austin Ammanniti officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020