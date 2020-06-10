Ford Barnett, Jr.
Butler - Ford Barnett, Jr., 67, of Butler passed away Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
The son of Ford Barnett, Sr. and Mabel (Miller) Barnett, Ford was born March 25, 1953 in Mansfield and graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1971.
Ford was an outdoors type of guy, and was fortunate enough to work outside during his career in construction and also spend free time outdoors as well. He appreciated the peace offered by nature.
He supported Ohio sports teams including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. When it came to NASCAR, Ford was a Richard Petty fan.
He was a member of the Labors Union #1216, NRA and Big Buck Club. Generous, he often gave to the National Park Foundation, especially to Yellowstone National Park.
Over the years Ford volunteered for the Worthington Township/Butler Rescue Squad. He will be remembered for his kindness and easygoing personality.
Ford is survived by his son Christopher (Brittany) Barnett of Butler, daughter Paige Peters (Harley Campbell) of Butler; grandchildren Blake Barnett, Wyatt and Willow Peters, and Elora Campbell; mother Mabel Barnett of Butler; siblings George (Winnie) Barnett of Butler and Danny (Libby) Barnett of Butler; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Ford Barnett, Sr.
A public memorial gathering will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1-4 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Reduced occupancy limits will be observed. A private memorial service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Worthington Township Rescue Squad may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
