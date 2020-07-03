Forrest D. Moore
Shelby - Forrest D. Moore, age 93, of Shelby, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at LSS Lutheran Village in Ashland where he had resided for the past six years.
Forrest was born May 15, 1927 in Shelby to the late Jay and Lelia (Light) Moore. He was a 1945 graduate of Shelby High School and was a proud World War II veteran serving in both the United States Army and Navy. Forrest had worked for Sealtest and retired from Frito-Lay as a district manager. Forrest's hobbies included his love for sailing and fishing.
On May 29, 1952, Forrest married Sally J. (Hursh) Moore and she preceded him in death on March 11, 2015. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Moore and John "Dinty" Moore. He is survived by his 4 children: Fonda (Sonny) Clark of Greenville, Peggy (Mark) McKown of Shelby, Scott (Sara) Moore of Mansfield, and JoAnn (Mic) Kempf of Creston; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; a sister: Marilyn Higgins of California; 3 sisters-in-law: Becky (Jerry) Barber of Shelby, Bonnie (Ben) Niles of Indiana, and Diane Moore of Shelby; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2-4 at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 4 pm. Pastor Rus Yoak, Pastor of First Lutheran Church in Shelby where Forrest was a member, will officiate the services and military honors will be conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice and left in care of the funeral home.
