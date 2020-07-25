Foster (Big John) Dials, Jr.
Plymouth - Foster (Big John) Dials Jr., 76, of Plymouth, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Stein Hospice Medical Center in Sandusky.
Big John and his loving wife, Joy of 35 years, attended the Willard Church of God where he faithfully served as an Elder and in bus ministry. He loved God and loved serving and helping others. He enjoyed umpiring little league baseball and loved cheering the Buckeyes on to victory (OH-IO). He enjoyed the open road as a professional driver logging over five million miles during his fifty year career with Dutchmaid Logistics.
He was a wonderful Christian, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather who loved and cared for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster Sr. and Eileen Dials, his loving wife, Joy, his brothers Bill and Tim, sisters Carol and Linda, his sons Tommy and David, his granddaughter Joy and his great grandson Jarrod. He is survived by eight children, Tresia, Linda, Bobby, Johnny, Terri, Lori, Gordon and Foster III, 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
After a private funeral, Big John will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Willard Church of God. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
.