Fran Norris
Mansfield - Fran Norris, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born March 5, 1938 in Bristol, England, she was the daughter of Nan Smith.
Fran retired from Madison Schools where she worked as a Dietician and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting and shopping at local flea markets. Fran loved the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians but her greatest loves besides her husband were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Steve (Kelly Bays) Norris; four grandsons, Scott, Andrew, Jon and Nick; five great grandchildren, Arianna, Jaevin, Abel, Ariya and Kohan; a brother, George Smith; and a sister, Pauline Hamilton.
Fran had a great love affair with her husband, Robert, who preceded her in death on March 8, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Nan Smith; two sisters, Irene and Mickey; and a brother, Bobby.
There will be no services at this time. Burial in Windsor Park Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020