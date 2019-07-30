Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Cain


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Cain Obituary
Frances Cain

Galion - Frances Cain, 86, of Galion passed Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.

Born April 19, 1933 in Barnesville, she was the daughter of Raymond Taylor and Elsie (Van Fossen) Wilson. She married Melvin L. "Mel" Cain on June 10, 1951 and he preceded her on March 24, 2018.

Frances was a member of Community Christian Church and worked at the former SuperX in Galion. She was a member of Galion Women of the Moose Chapter 177. Frances was an avid bowler winning many tournaments and trophy's and she loved playing euchre with her card club friends.

She is survived by children Micki Jones of Commerce, Georgia, Brian (Alice) Cain of Huron, Renita (Cal) Holt of Galion and Darcy (Rob) Flowers of Galion; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren.; sisters Dorothy (Vernon) Young of Detroit, Michigan and Debbie (Alan) Huntsman of Bethesda and brother Dale (Nancy) Wilson of Cambridge.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sisters Ruth Diosi and Wanda Roe.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 with Dr. Rev. Daniel Turner officiating. . Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park in Lexington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Frances Cain, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
Download Now