Frances Cain
Galion - Frances Cain, 86, of Galion passed Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.
Born April 19, 1933 in Barnesville, she was the daughter of Raymond Taylor and Elsie (Van Fossen) Wilson. She married Melvin L. "Mel" Cain on June 10, 1951 and he preceded her on March 24, 2018.
Frances was a member of Community Christian Church and worked at the former SuperX in Galion. She was a member of Galion Women of the Moose Chapter 177. Frances was an avid bowler winning many tournaments and trophy's and she loved playing euchre with her card club friends.
She is survived by children Micki Jones of Commerce, Georgia, Brian (Alice) Cain of Huron, Renita (Cal) Holt of Galion and Darcy (Rob) Flowers of Galion; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren.; sisters Dorothy (Vernon) Young of Detroit, Michigan and Debbie (Alan) Huntsman of Bethesda and brother Dale (Nancy) Wilson of Cambridge.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sisters Ruth Diosi and Wanda Roe.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 with Dr. Rev. Daniel Turner officiating. . Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park in Lexington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Frances Cain, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 30, 2019