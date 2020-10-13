Frances H. Hunt
Lexington - Frances H. Hunt, 83, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 11, 2020, as she entered Gods glorious kingdom. She was preceded in death by her parents, James William Hunt and Eva Elvira Malone; one brother and one sister. She is survived by a sister, Bobbie Cox of Traverse City, Michigan; nephews, John and Jim Cox; and several other relatives.
Fran was born in Pontiac, Michigan, received her teaching degree from The University of Michigan, and taught for over 20 years. She was devoted to animals, flowers, reading, her neighborhood luncheon and crafting. She was beloved by her family and friends and is well remembered for her faith despite her disability, and handicap. She continued to be optimistic and positive. She continues to be a constant example to others who encountered her spirit of faith, family and friends.
Fran was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her philosophy was "I try to be cheerful and happy in whatever situation I am in. I have learned that the greater part of our happiness or misery depends on our attitude." May we all remember her attitude in our own circumstances. She now lives in joy in the heavenly kingdom free of her realtor and disability.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 250 S. St. Road, Galion, OH 44833, with Bishop Steve Layton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or to the Lexington Rescue Squad who treated her with kindness, compassion and dignity on so many occasions. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com