|
|
Frances I. Stamper
Mansfield - Frances I. Stamper, age 88, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born March 18, 1931, in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
She was a hardworking woman and retired from Taylor Metal Products after 20 years of service. Frances was a selfless, sweet, kind woman, who was the best hostess. She was a fabulous cook and always made sure everyone was well fed. Frances had a great love for her husband, Earl. They married on September 11, 1948, and shared a beautiful love story for nearly 66 years. She chose joy in life and it was contagious to those around her. Frances saw the beauty in everything and everyone and was blessed with a multitude of friends. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, which reflected her inner beauty.
She is survived by two daughters, Dian Owens of Powell and Helen (Tim) Woods of Grayson, KY; two grandchildren, Dana (Kenneth) Waldron of Powell and Lanie (Walter) Smith of Ashland; five great-grandchildren, Brittney Osterland, Kayla Osterland, Justin Birchell, Owen Waldron and Oliver Waldron; and six great-great grandchildren, Dai'vion Clark, Ric'ki Mills, Markiah Wilson, Johnathon Cotton, Johnalinn Cotton and Theophilus Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Stamper, on April 1, 2014; son-in-law, David Owens; best friend and sister, Doris Henderson; and two brothers, Viley Perry and Wade Perry.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Kevin Evans will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019