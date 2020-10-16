1/1
Frances Louise Herr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Louise Herr

Mansfield - Frances Louise Herr , 92, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on July 16, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Steve and Margaret (Deschner) Teschler.

Frances was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing and spending time with her family.

Frances is survived by her two sisters, Mitzy West and Shirley Johnson; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Lee Herr; and three sons whom she adored, Nicky Lee Herr, Ricky Howard Herr and Raymond John Herr.

There will be a graveside service held at Mansfield Cemetery beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved