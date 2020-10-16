Frances Louise Herr
Mansfield - Frances Louise Herr , 92, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on July 16, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Steve and Margaret (Deschner) Teschler.
Frances was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing and spending time with her family.
Frances is survived by her two sisters, Mitzy West and Shirley Johnson; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Lee Herr; and three sons whom she adored, Nicky Lee Herr, Ricky Howard Herr and Raymond John Herr.
There will be a graveside service held at Mansfield Cemetery beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
