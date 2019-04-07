|
|
Frances Raymond Kaiser
Lake Panasoffkee - Frances "Frank" Raymond Kaiser, 82 of Lake Panasoffkee, FL passed away in Lake Panasoffkee, FL on April 3, 2019. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio to Raymond and Esther Kaiser. He was a member of the Crestline St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crestline, Ohio. He was a retired service tech with I.B.M in Mansfield, Ohio and was a graduate of St. Peter's Catholic High School in Mansfield, Ohio. He is survived by daughters: Victoria S. Kaiser Starr of Sandusky, Ohio and Patricia Ann Cress (Harold) of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; son: Anthony "Tony" Kaiser of Sandusky, Ohio; grandchildren: Jeremiah J. Sellers (Tabetha) of Apollo Beach, FL and Hunter W. Cress of Gainesville, FL; and sister: Joan E. Beach of Cape Coral, FL. He was preceded in death by brother, Mike Kaiser and sister, Eleen Steel. Online condolences may be left at www.purcellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019