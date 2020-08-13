Frances Sears
LEXINGTON - Longtime Lexington resident Frances Sears died peacefully at Lexington Court Care on August 11, 2020. She was 86.
Fran was born on June 19, 1934 in Exchange, West Virginia to Frank and Dacil Cutlip. She graduated from Gassaway High School and continued her education at Glenville State College where she earned her BA in Education in 1956. In 1959 she married Doyal Sears, also of Exchange and they moved to Ashland, Ohio. She began her teaching career in Ashland and then on to Lexington in 1962, she taught at Western Elementary for nearly 30 years.
Mrs. Sears, as she is known to so many, belonged to Steam Corners Methodist Church where she was involved in several committees. She enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf, doing the crossword puzzles and running into her former students. For more than 25 years, she was a member of the Buckeye Country Cloggers and loved traveling to festivals and fairs to perform. Her greatest love, however, was the state of West Virginia. She enjoyed every trip "down-home" to see family and friends!
Her husband Doyal preceded her in death along with her sister Carol Sumner and brother Lowell Cutlip. She is survived by her three children Jill Steele (Rich) of Bellville, Pam Regrut (Eric) of Strongsville and Alan Sears (Niccole) of Fredericktown; six grandchildren- Daniel Regrut (LeAnne) of Columbus, John, Matthew and Amy Regrut of Strongsville and Jack and Will Sears of Fredericktown. Also, surviving are her four sisters Phyllis Reed of Blissfield, Ohio, Lillian Haymond of Springfield, Virginia, Patricia Lovin of Parrotsville, Tennessee and Frankie Morehead (Clyde) of Annapolis, Maryland. Brothers-in-law Gene Sears (June) of Smyrna, Tennessee and Jennings Sears (Kathy) of Exchange, West Virginia as well as sisters-in-law Sue Cutlip of Exchange, West Virginia and Wilda Sears of Gassaway, West Virginia along with countless nieces and nephews survive her as well.
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home; 2553 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH 44904.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory can be made to the Western Elementary School Library, 103 Clever Lane, Lexington, OH 44904. (Lexington Local Schools - Fran Sears in the Memo)
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lexington Court Care Center and OhioHealth Hospice for the attentive care given to Fran.
Online condolence: www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com