Frank Eugene Mastandrea
Mansfield - Frank Eugene Mastandrea was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, on November 11, 1926. Frank passed away from this life on September 23, 2019 at age 92. He was born to Francesco Antonio Mastandrea and Mary (Tancreti) Mastandrea.
Frank served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS William P. Biddle (APA 8) in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After his service in the Navy, Frank returned to Mansfield and began his career as an electrician. He first started in his own business, B&M Electric, with business partner, George Berick and later, as a union electrician working out of the IBEW Local #688 where he was a member of over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Kathleen (Nethero) Mastandrea. Also surviving are his three sons, Frank (Lori), Craig (Bernice) and Tim (Sandy), all of Hawaii; daughter, Jane (Tim) of Lexington, Ohio; six grandchildren, Adam, Saul (Ayaka), Eve (Cody), Dustin, Natalia and Tory (Erica); and four great-grandchildren Chiara, Elliot, Liam and Zoie.
The family will hold a private celebration of Frank's life at a later date. For those wishing to make a contribution; in lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Frank's memory to the Mansfield Area Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC), c/o IBEW Local #688, 67 S. Walnut St., Mansfield, Ohio, 44902, for a scholarship to benefit first year apprenticeship students.
Frank will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit, his willingness to always help those in need and his sense of humor which all who knew him enjoyed.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019