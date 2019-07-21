Frank G. Pounds



Mansfield - Frank G. Pounds went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, July 19, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospice. He was 87.



He was born December 2, 1931 in Urichsville to the late John "Felix" and Pauline (Hicks) Pounds.



A U.S. Army veteran, Frank served during the Korean War in Anchorage, Alaska as a ship rigger. He was honorably discharged after over two years of service with the rank of Corporal.



Frank had an incredible work ethic, working with his father from a young age in the mines, mowing, painting, farming, and even in the brickyard. After his military service he worked for Timken and the Ironworks in Galion, however, over 25 year of his career was spent at GCS Air Service as a freight supervisor.



Frank was a devoted member of Crossroads Community Church where he served as a greeter, a Go Missions volunteer, and enjoyed the bible study group.



He loved fishing, reading (especially his Bible) and working in his garden every summer. Frank was an avid walker, often logging over 12 miles a day, and literally wore the soles off his shoes once. Most of all Frank will be remembered for his love for the Lord, his sense of humor and his love for each and every family member. Frank's legacy will be his commitment to family and his friendly love for fellowship.



He is survived by his wife Lynda (Kindinger) Pounds of Mansfield, whom he married October 7, 1982; six children and their spouses, Wanza (Mike) Weed of Lexington, Randa (Hal) Wagner of Crestline, Matt (Bonnie) Pounds of Lexington, Andy (Jaime) Pounds of Mansfield, John (Jill) Pounds of Mansfield, and Kory Pounds of Mansfield; their mother Virginia (Harmon) Pounds; 12 grandchildren Kevin Weed, Chris Weed, Kristen Cromer, Melanie Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Summer Lawrence, Denielle Horsley, Michael Pounds, Andrew Pounds, Jessica Pounds, Aaron Pounds, and Joshua Pounds; 8 great grandchildren; siblings Bobbie (Carol) Pounds of Dover, Joann Clouse of New Philadelphia, Doris (Bob) Miller of Newcomerstown, and Larry (Sue) Pounds of Troy.



In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his stepmother who raised him, Mildred (Stoyanavich) Pounds, two daughters, Jan Francine Pounds and Heidi Riddlebaugh, a grandson Jeremiah Tuttle, and siblings Bonnie Dewalt, Johnnie Pounds, Dean Pounds, and Virgil Pounds.



Friends may call Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 am in Crossroads Community Church, 1188 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. Pastor Ron Biddle will officiate and burial will follow in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.



The family requests no flowers and that donations be made to the Go Missions at Crossroads Community Church (please make checks payable to Crossroads Community Church).



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Frank's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on July 21, 2019