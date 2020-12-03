Frank Graszl Jr.
Mansfield - Frank Graszl, Jr., 82, of Mansfield passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Frank was born on November 26, 1937 to Frank Sr. and Alice Eleanor Graszl and was a lifelong resident of Mansfield. He graduated from Madison Senior High School in 1955. He was employed at Therm-O-Disc for 18 years before starting his own business. He served with the Ohio Army National Guard Mansfield Unit from 1961 to 1966 where he earned the distinction of "Reservist of the Year".
Two of his hobbies throughout his life were fast cars and playing poker. He had quite the collection of 1950's cars that he enjoyed. He was a skilled card player and loved the challenge of the game and considered his opponents some of his best friends.
Frank owned and operated Frank Graszl, Jr. Roofing Company from 1974 to the present. His greatest satisfaction in his work was providing the best job he could to his customers, many of whom became good friends and repeat customers.
Frank was an extraordinary man who felt joy and appreciation in so many ways with everyday things--a rainy day, a gathering of friends and family, or a chance opportunity to help someone in need. These were all things that came naturally to him. He cared deeply for his family and was always willing to help them whenever they needed him. No task was to big.
He kept his love of God mostly to himself, but expressed it through his concerns and kindnesses towards others. His responsibilities as a husband, father, and son were always his highest priority, and as someone once noted of him, "he shined through his beard".
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Ruth A. Graszl; adored son, Frank Cameron Graszl; sister, Shirley Roberts; brother, Tom Graszl; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mike Kiamy of Piqua, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Graszl; sisters-in-law, Barbara Graszl and Marty Graszl; and nephew Jeffrey Graszl.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lantz Cemetery. Pastor Mark Masters will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Foundation, directed to the community fund to help with Covid 19 relief.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Graszl family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com