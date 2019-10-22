|
Franklin D. Gray
Crestline - Franklin D. Gray, 67, of Crestline, OH went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Frank and Marie (Fuson) Gray, his brother, Wayne Gray, his nephew Scotty Fraser, and his brothers-in-law Chris Wetzel and Don Fraser.
Franklin is survived by his two sons Chris and Ryan Gray; sisters Anna (Gray) Fraser and Doraine (Gray) Wetzel; niece Robin Pangallo; nephews John Gray, Tim Gray, Andy Gray, Dustin Gray, and Tyler Wetzel; great nephews and nieces including Mick Fraser, Shanna (Fraser) Fetters, Amber and Chad Carlisle, Trevor, Hunter and Makenna Gray, Allen and Brody Gray, Trenton, Caleb and Weston Gray, Lillian Gray, Allison, Ashton, and Kade Fraser with Sophia and Madison Gray along with many loving cousins and extended family. Franklin was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone he knew.
Franklin D. Gray was born in Crestline, OH on July 14, 1952. He had graduated from Crestline High School in 1971 and was formerly married to Cindy (Brown) Gray with whom he shares two sons, Chris and Ryan. He retired from General Motors where he had enjoyed a successful career. Franklin loved motorcycles, OSU football games, playing guitar, photography, nature and spending time with his family. Franklin was a proud member of Hale's Harley Davidson in Mansfield where he enjoyed the company of good friends. He spent his free time with his boys and family, talking with God, listening to music, riding his Harley and enjoying sunny afternoons at Walton Lake. Franklin was always there to support his family and friends in need.
Friends may call on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, with Pastor Jeff Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Brethren Church.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019