Fred A. Hamrick
Mansfield - Fred A. Hamrick, 81, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday morning, September 1, 2019, at his home. He was born March 20, 1938, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late Clyde and Alberta (Zinn) Hamrick.
Fred attended Madison High School and was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. He retired as a member of Local #40 Bricklayer Union after 40 years of service, but was a bricklayer for over 50 years.. He was a kind hearted, generous man with a bit of an ornery side to him. It only made him that much more fun to be around. Fred enjoyed having breakfast with his friends, camping, attending dirt track races, watching NASCAR and cowboy movies. Spending time in the company of his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was his favorite activity.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Queer Hamrick; two children, Douglas (Amy) Hamrick and Shelley (Rod) Curry, both of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Nicole (John) Roberts of Huber Heights, Katelyn A. Hamrick (fiancé, Jonathan West), Joseph (Leanna) Curry and Jacob (Nichole) Curry, all of Mansfield; four great-grandchildren, Theodore, Samuel, Isaiah and Rowyn Curry; two sisters, Cinda (Bill) Remaley and LeeAnn Riggenbach, both of Mansfield; a multitude of nieces, nephews and good friends; and his faithful Cocker Spaniel, Bubba. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Ronald Riggenbach.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor John Dodds officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lantz Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ridgeway First Church of God or the Humane Society of Richland County.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019