Fred C. Geiger
Mansfield - Fred C. Geiger, 73, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born November 19, 1945 in Mansfield, Ohio.
Fred was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Cuban Crisis. He worked as a machinist for Peabody Barnes. Fred was a quiet, laid back and easy going man who enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and loved to help people in any way he could. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed being around his family and watching their school and sporting events. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his best friend of 25 years, Dana Lane, her daughter, Brandy (Josh) Dodd and Brandy's children, Taylor, Kaitlynn, Zachary and Landyn; a son, Richard (Krista) Geiger; grandchildren, Theresa, Bentley and Mason; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Betty Herre.
Friends may call from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Private burial will be held in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019