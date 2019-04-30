Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Geiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred C. Geiger


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred C. Geiger Obituary
Fred C. Geiger

Mansfield - Fred C. Geiger, 73, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born November 19, 1945 in Mansfield, Ohio.

Fred was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Cuban Crisis. He worked as a machinist for Peabody Barnes. Fred was a quiet, laid back and easy going man who enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and loved to help people in any way he could. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed being around his family and watching their school and sporting events. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his best friend of 25 years, Dana Lane, her daughter, Brandy (Josh) Dodd and Brandy's children, Taylor, Kaitlynn, Zachary and Landyn; a son, Richard (Krista) Geiger; grandchildren, Theresa, Bentley and Mason; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Betty Herre.

Friends may call from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Private burial will be held in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now