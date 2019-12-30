|
|
Fred Jordan, Jr
Mansfield - Fred Jordan Jr, 92, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Fred was born on April 22, 1927, in New Boston, Ohio, to Fred Sr and Lora K. (Claxon) Jordan. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Fred was married to his sweetheart, Barbara Jordan, for 66 years, and she preceded in him death on October 2, 2018. He retired from AK Steel after 30 years of employment. He and Barbara faithfully served Mansfield Baptist Temple for 38 years. In his younger years, he was a deacon of the church and drove the church bus. Fred was a member of the American Legion and a Mason. He had his pilot's license and loved to fly, and had built four new homes for he and his wife, which he also had done the cabinetry for the homes. He enjoyed working on CB radios and tube televisions, and enjoyed bass fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his niece and nephew, Dianna Warden and Ron Mounts ; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Along with his wife, Fred was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Drusilla Jordan, Paris Jordan and Boyce Jordan.
Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mansfield Baptist Temple, 750 N. Stewart Rd, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rob Kurtz officiating. Burial will be at Mansfield Memorial Park. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020