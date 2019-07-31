Services
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Freda Mae Paullin


1922 - 2019
Freda Mae Paullin Obituary
Freda Mae Paullin

Jeromesville - Freda Mae Paullin, 97 of Jeromesville passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at UH Samaritan Medical Center. She was born April 19, 1922 in Ashland Co. the daughter of Clyde and Zada Chance McDaniel. She was a 1940 graduate of Jeromesville High School, worked at First National for 25 years and was a member of the Jeromesville United Methodist Church. Freda liked playing cards and watching the Cleveland Indians.

She is survived by a daughter, Loretta Isue of Ashland, two sons, Ted (Ruth Ann) Paullin of Jeromesville and Kevin Paullin of Jeromesville, 3 grandsons, Doug (Kim) Paullin of Jeromesville, Jeff (Michele) Paullin of Jeromesville and Tony Isue of Macedonia, and 3 great grandchildren, Jennifer Paullin, Doug Paullin Jr. and Jasmine Paullin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lemoine Paullin, a granddaughter, Brenda Paullin, a sister and brother-in-law, Treva and Benton Wade, and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary McDaniel.

Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday August 1, 2019 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville with Pastor Jeff Canankamp officiating. Burial will be in Jeromesville Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday August 1, 2019 from 12-2 pm at the funeral home before the service.

Contributions may be made to Jeromesville United Methodist Church P.O. Box 116 Jeromesville, OH 44840.

Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 31, 2019
