Freddie A. Frederick
Crestline - Freddie A. Frederick, 88 of Crestline, passed away from complications of Parkinson's and Dementia on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Crystal Care Center of Mansfield
Freddie was born on June 2, 1931 in Ontario to the late Bowman and Opal (Brown) Frederick.
On November 28, 1963, Freddie married Edith "Edie" (Miller), and she preceded him in death on January 3, 1994.
Freddie served his Country Honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. After serving his Country Freddie would work for General Motors for 32 years before retiring in 1990. He was a member of the American Legion Post 488. Freddie enjoyed traveling the United States in his RV with his wife Edie and jumping on his John Deere to mow his lawn. He was known for his extensive country and bluegrass music collection that he enjoyed listening to on a regular basis.
Left to cherish Freddie's memories are his daughter; Peggy O'Neal of Galion; four grandchildren; Rhonda O'Neal of Tenn., Holly Rabino of Ga., Matt O'Neal of Nv., and Jeff O'Neal of Galion; a sister Joyce Ramey of Shelby; 4 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his loving wife and parents, Freddie was preceded in death by 7 brothers; Billy, Ben, Odel, Donald, George, Jimmy and Steven; his son Michael O'Neal; and grandson Shane Deskins.
Friends may call on Thursday January 2, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00pm at the Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. in Crestline. Freddie's funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Freddie's memory are asked to consider the Central Ohio Parkinson's Foundation.
Those wishing to share a memory of Freddie or send condolences to the Frederick family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. in Crestline is honored to serve the family of Freddie Frederick.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019