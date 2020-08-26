Freddie Brown
Mansfield -
Freddie B. BROWN, 71, passed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.
Mr. Brown was born on Tuesday, March 29, 1949 to the late Willie B. and Maggie T. (Roland) Brown in Artesia, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 52 years. Freddie was employed by the Ohio Brass Company and remained there after the company became Mansfield Foundry leaving on disability after 23 years of service. Freddie was a member of the Greater Holliness COGIC, and sang in a gospel quartet. He also enjoyed riding horses and listening to the Blues.
Freddie is survived by his wife Rosie (Lloyd) Brown; son: Jerry (Barbara) Bell, Memphis, Tennessee; 3 daughters: Felicia Brown, and Angel DeLoach, Mansfield, and Jamie Brown, Ontario; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; 5 sisters: Bertha (Ozzie) Spearman, Green Ella Spencer, Virginia (Jessie) Colvin, and Catherine (Thomas) King, Starkville, Mississippi, Olene Brown, Kankakee, Illinois; 6 brothers: WT Brown, Artesia, Willie (Emma) Brown, West Point, Mississippi, Johnny (Betty) Brown, Elmer (Helen) Brown, Rev. Charles (Annette) Brown, and Gartha (Dorothy) Brown, Starkville.
In addition to his parents Freddie was preceded in death by 2 brothers Jimmy Brown, and James Coleman.
Friends may call Friday from 1-4 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Services who is assisting the family with local arrangements. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Freddie's funeral service and interment will be held in Starkville with the West Memorial Funeral Home; 103 Jefferson St.; Starkville, MS 29759 is assisting the family with Freddie's final tribute and disposition.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com
