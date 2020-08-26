1/1
Freddie Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddie Brown

Mansfield -

Freddie B. BROWN, 71, passed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.

Mr. Brown was born on Tuesday, March 29, 1949 to the late Willie B. and Maggie T. (Roland) Brown in Artesia, Mississippi and had lived in Mansfield the past 52 years. Freddie was employed by the Ohio Brass Company and remained there after the company became Mansfield Foundry leaving on disability after 23 years of service. Freddie was a member of the Greater Holliness COGIC, and sang in a gospel quartet. He also enjoyed riding horses and listening to the Blues.

Freddie is survived by his wife Rosie (Lloyd) Brown; son: Jerry (Barbara) Bell, Memphis, Tennessee; 3 daughters: Felicia Brown, and Angel DeLoach, Mansfield, and Jamie Brown, Ontario; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; 5 sisters: Bertha (Ozzie) Spearman, Green Ella Spencer, Virginia (Jessie) Colvin, and Catherine (Thomas) King, Starkville, Mississippi, Olene Brown, Kankakee, Illinois; 6 brothers: WT Brown, Artesia, Willie (Emma) Brown, West Point, Mississippi, Johnny (Betty) Brown, Elmer (Helen) Brown, Rev. Charles (Annette) Brown, and Gartha (Dorothy) Brown, Starkville.

In addition to his parents Freddie was preceded in death by 2 brothers Jimmy Brown, and James Coleman.

Friends may call Friday from 1-4 p.m. in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Services who is assisting the family with local arrangements. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Freddie's funeral service and interment will be held in Starkville with the West Memorial Funeral Home; 103 Jefferson St.; Starkville, MS 29759 is assisting the family with Freddie's final tribute and disposition.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved