Freddie Ray Rice
Mansfield - Freddie Ray Rice, 62, of Mansfield passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Avita Ontario Hospital. He was born July 19, 1957, in Mansfield, Ohio, and was a lifelong resident.
Known for his big laugh, Freddie was a thoughtful and caring man with a sharp mind. He loved both listening to and singing music of all types. He enjoyed food and his favorite drink, pop. Freddie's family was most important to him and he dearly loved spending time with all of them, especially his nieces and nephews. Fishing, biking and taking walks in nature were favorite activities. Freddie was an avid Cleveland sports fan and his favorite team was the Cleveland Browns. He was a member of Lincoln Heights Baptist Church.
Freddie is survived by his father, Jim Rice; brother, Marty (Brenda) Rice of Mansfield; sister, Tabatha (Kenny) Berry of Mansfield; eight nieces and nephews, Thomas Rice, Samantha Gardner, Sabrina Adkins, Rebecca Jenkins-Rice, Jason Ward, Amber Sowders, Brook Hardin and Chad Berry; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Henderson Rice; brother, Randy Rice; and nephew, Michael Berry.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Mike Wilson will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the HR Choices and Options staff for all the love and care shown to Freddie.
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 22, 2019