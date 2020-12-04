1/1
Frederic William "Fritz" Ackerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederic's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederic William "Fritz" Ackerman

Bellville - Frederic William "Fritz" Ackerman, 74, of Bellville, died November 29, 2020 in Columbus, after a short illness. He was born in Mansfield, on November 24, 1946, the son of Frederic Bowden Ackerman and Anna Willeen (Divelbiss) Ackerman.

Fritz lived all of his 74 years in Richland County, most of which found him in Bellville and Jefferson Township. Graduated from Bellville High School and Otterbein College, he completed courses from Ohio University, Bowling Green State University, Capital Law School, and the Ohio Supreme Court's Dispute Mediation Program.

He was employed as a school teacher, newspaper editor, a literature, law, and ethics instructor at North Central Technical College and a law instructor at Central Ohio Technical College. He worked in the technologies industries including automotive, radio frequency electronics, and as an industrial millwright. Most recently, he was the owner/operator of Mid-Ohio Safe & Lock Co., providing locksmith, safe, and vault services in north-central Ohio.

Fritz was proudly serving in his 41st year as Jefferson Township Trustee, having been elected to eleven consecutive four-year terms.

Fritz was a talented guitar player who enjoyed singing his favorite folk songs to local audiences. Over the years, he collected and repaired many antique gasoline engines, and clocks. He also enjoyed browsing antique shops and flea markets. Fritz loved reading, writing, a good joke, and the company of his long-haired cat. He enjoyed time on his five-acre farm on Cutnaw Road, when he wasn't mowing it.

He is survived by his two children, Aaron (Jennifer) Ackerman of Chuluota, FL and Nathan (Lindsay) Ackerman of Washington D.C.; two loving granddaughters: Elleigh and Allie Ackerman of Chuluota, FL; his loyal friend and companion Penny Vance of Bellville; sister Jo Anna (Rick) Sowash of Cincinnati; niece Shenandoah Sowash of Washington, D.C.; nephew Chapman Sowash of Cincinnati; and cousins Stephanie Ayers Cutlip of Huron, Glenn Guill of Bellville, and Richard Ayers of Mansfield.

His parents preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held next year. The date will be announced at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com. The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Ackerman family.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions please be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - www.stjude.org/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved