Frederic William "Fritz" Ackerman
Bellville - Frederic William "Fritz" Ackerman, 74, of Bellville, died November 29, 2020 in Columbus, after a short illness. He was born in Mansfield, on November 24, 1946, the son of Frederic Bowden Ackerman and Anna Willeen (Divelbiss) Ackerman.
Fritz lived all of his 74 years in Richland County, most of which found him in Bellville and Jefferson Township. Graduated from Bellville High School and Otterbein College, he completed courses from Ohio University, Bowling Green State University, Capital Law School, and the Ohio Supreme Court's Dispute Mediation Program.
He was employed as a school teacher, newspaper editor, a literature, law, and ethics instructor at North Central Technical College and a law instructor at Central Ohio Technical College. He worked in the technologies industries including automotive, radio frequency electronics, and as an industrial millwright. Most recently, he was the owner/operator of Mid-Ohio Safe & Lock Co., providing locksmith, safe, and vault services in north-central Ohio.
Fritz was proudly serving in his 41st year as Jefferson Township Trustee, having been elected to eleven consecutive four-year terms.
Fritz was a talented guitar player who enjoyed singing his favorite folk songs to local audiences. Over the years, he collected and repaired many antique gasoline engines, and clocks. He also enjoyed browsing antique shops and flea markets. Fritz loved reading, writing, a good joke, and the company of his long-haired cat. He enjoyed time on his five-acre farm on Cutnaw Road, when he wasn't mowing it.
He is survived by his two children, Aaron (Jennifer) Ackerman of Chuluota, FL and Nathan (Lindsay) Ackerman of Washington D.C.; two loving granddaughters: Elleigh and Allie Ackerman of Chuluota, FL; his loyal friend and companion Penny Vance of Bellville; sister Jo Anna (Rick) Sowash of Cincinnati; niece Shenandoah Sowash of Washington, D.C.; nephew Chapman Sowash of Cincinnati; and cousins Stephanie Ayers Cutlip of Huron, Glenn Guill of Bellville, and Richard Ayers of Mansfield.
His parents preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held next year. The date will be announced at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
. The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Ackerman family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions please be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - www.stjude.org/