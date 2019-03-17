|
|
Frederick Albert Goon Sr.
Mansfield - Frederick Albert Goon Sr., 70, of Mansfield, passed away early Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, at The Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland, Ohio. He was born April 10, 1948, in Crestline, Ohio, to the late Ernest LeeRoy and Ellenore Elizabeth (Christman) Goon.
Affectionately known as "Butch", he was a friend to everyone and generous with both his time and his talents. He was always kind to others and knew no stranger. Butch's sense of humor was unique and he enjoyed making others laugh. A man of many talents, Butch was an accomplished artist and storyteller. He captivated young and old alike with tales from his childhood and experiences he had over the years. He enjoyed traveling and tried his hand-sometimes successfully-at gambling. By far, his favorite place to be was in the company of his family.
Butch retired as a self-employed truck driver. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had strong Christian values. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing the drums in a band and working on his favorite vehicles-muscle cars.
Fred is survived by five children, Cindy (Dan) Horning of Norwalk, Frederick A. (Angela) Goon Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, Kelly (Christa) Goon of Valparaiso, IN, Samilia Lillo of MI and Lanilia Lillo of Willard; four step children, Carolyn (Robert) McGathey of Mansfield, Ron (Cindy) Perkins of Willard, Matt (Dawn) Perkins of Shelby and Tim Perkins of Elyria; three grandchildren, Joshua Horning of Elyria, Jordan (Hali) Horning of Norwalk and Alexis Goon of Colorado Springs, CO; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Franklin E. Goon of Greensville, SC; and his significant other, Jeanne Maglott of Mansfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Dorothy Snipes Goon; two brothers, John and Virgil Goon; and a sister, Mary Goon.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. with the funeral service immediately following at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Bellville American Legion Post #535. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019