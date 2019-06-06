Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Mansfield - Frederick Michael Culbertson, 62, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at his home early evening Tuesday, June 4, 2019, sitting in his favorite chair overlooking the garden. He was born September 12, 1956 in Mansfield to the late James and Jewel (Salyers) Culbertson.

Frederick worked for AK Steel for 22 years where he later retired. He was unique and marched to his own drum and loved to tease and joke with others. Frederick served in the United States Marine Corp., and was a member of the Amvets Post #26. He was giving and very loving especially for his wife of 39 years, three children and his dog, Marley. He was an artist at heart and loved to paint and liked to play chess and golf.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo Lybarger Culbertson; three children, Denise JoAnn Diaz, Glenda (Jason) Hildebrand and Michael L. (Kelee) Culbertson; grandchildren, Kayla, Lauren and Abbey Diaz, Cassie, Hannah and Tristen Hildebrand, Joshua (Julie) and Kyler Culbertson; great-grandchildren, Carter Neuman and Sebastian Guerrero; sister, Laura Plew; mother-in-law, JoAnn Dunn; sisters-in-law, Tabby (Jim) Beal and Carol Frank; brother-in-law, Mike (Michelle) Lybarger. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his fathers-in-law, Russell Lybarger and Raymond Dunn.

The family will receive friends from noon-2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Michael Paul Lybarger. He will be laid to rest in Windsor Park Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 6, 2019
