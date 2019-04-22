|
Frederick J. Wiecher, MD
Mansfield - Frederick J. Wiecher, MD, died peacefully after a brief illness on April 15, 2019 at the age of 77.
Fred is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Jane H. Wiecher and two daughters, Elizabeth (Brad) Pierce and Catherine (Matt) Brunell, and seven grandchildren, Cooper and Graham Pierce, Turner, Janey, Hank, Georgia and Ross Brunell. He is also survived by his three sisters Martha (Fran) Voll, Frances (Don) Scuilli, and Virginia (Edward) Kleinman, brother-in-law Stan Ritchie and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Martha (Thomann) & Edward Wiecher, his son Stephen, his sister-in-law Patricia (Stan) Ritchie, in-laws Louise & Orla Hockman, nephews Scott Kleinman and Daniel Scuilli, several aunts, uncles and dear friends.
Fred was born in Osceola, Arkansas. The family moved throughout the Midwest and Fred was a 1960 graduate of St. John High School in Delphos, Ohio. He graduated cum laude from Ohio University with bachelor's degrees in zoology and history, where he was also a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor society.
Fred was awarded a medical degree from The Ohio State University and married Jane Ellen Hockman the next day on June 8, 1968. He did a surgical internship at Indiana University Medical Center and then was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy assigned to the US Marine Corp, stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. He was deployed on the USS LaSalle. Following military service he did residency in urology at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, now Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC.
In 1975, Fred and Jane moved their growing family to Mansfield, Ohio where he was a board-certified urologist throughout North Central Ohio, retiring in 2008. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the American Urological Association and was published in Urology. Fred held positions as chief of staff at Mansfield General Hospital and Peoples Hospital, board of MansfieldSurgery Center and member of the Ohio Kidney Stone Center. He was also involved in the community as board member and past chairman of Richland County Foundation, board member and past chairman of North Central State College. He has been an active member of St. Peter's Parish.
Fred was a quietly powerful golfer. He enjoyed hunting, trapping and being in the woods with his dogs, years of skiing at Snow Trails and travels with the Berg und Tal ski Club. Together with his family, they enjoyed many travel adventures around the world. He was an avid Victory gardener and always enjoyed offering his tips to others.
Fred was devoted to the care of his patients and deeply respected the hospital staffs he worked with in Mansfield,Willard and throughout the region.
Fred possessed a dry wit and a keen sense of observation, sharing practical and philosophical lessons. He lived a meaningful life pursuing a love of history, a fascination with science, a delight in cooking, wicked cool dance moves, and a robust of sense of humor. Fred had a deep appreciation for military service and sacrifice.
Calling hours will be 4-7 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors at 98 S. Diamond Street, Mansfield, Ohio. A funeral Mass will be held on at 10 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First Street in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to those organizations meaningful to Fred. St. Peter's Schools Monsignor Dunn Foundation, Kingwood Center, North Central State College Foundation, Richland County Foundation Medical Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, Delphos St. John's Schools, Cincinnati Museum Center, or USO.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2019