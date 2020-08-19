1/1
Frederick Pfau
1934 - 2020
Frederick Pfau

Westerville - Frederick (Fred) Lind Pfau, 86, passed away peacefully August 18, 2020 to be in the comfort of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Fred was married to Mona Lee (George) Pfau for 51 years before her death on January 23, 2008.

Fred, was born January 8, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Dorothy and Otto Lower Pfau. His sister, Miriam (Pfau) Shepperly, predeceased him on February 18, 2020. He graduated from Boardman High School and then received a degree in Physics from Kenyon College. Fred also served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force where he was an air traffic controller. He retired from IBM after nearly 30 years in the Ohio and Pennsylvania markets.

Fred loved his family vacations from Pennsylvania to the National Parks out west and coaching Little League baseball. In addition, Fred was an active member of Berean Baptist Church and attended many Bible Studies until he moved to Feridean Assisted Living, Westerville, Ohio. He very much enjoyed the fellowship and friendships with his church family.

An avid aviator, Fred was a member of the Mansfield Aviation Club, where he also served as President of the organization, as well as an instructor. He owned a twin-engine Comanche plane and loved flying around the country.

Fred's orneriness and jovial behavior was a joy to all who knew him. Many knew him as a practical joker. A diehard Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, he still was hoping this would be the year for the Browns!

Fred (Popa) is survived by four children, Mark (Sara) Pfau, Jeff (Ann) Pfau, Brad (Kristi) Pfau and Kristin (Phil) Templeton; 15 grandchildren: Katie (Brian) Haber, Molly (Nick) Cornacchini, Amy (Jeb) Wierenga, Carrie Pfau, Jennifer (Danny) Messmer, Nicholas (Megan) Pfau, Hannah Pfau, Maria Pfau, Timothy Pfau, Matthew Pfau, Andrew Pfau, Samuel Pfau, Connor Templeton, Anna Templeton, and Michael Templeton; and 8 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Bill Heaton. Processional for burial will follow to Mansfield Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved Mona with military honors performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield, OH 44904. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.






Published in News Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
09:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
