Frederick William Domka
Mansfield - Frederick William Domka, 69, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born June 11, 1950, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Stephen and Ruth (Sabo) Domka.
Fred was self-employed with the majority of his time spent at Mechanics Bank. He served during the Vietnam War era with the U.S. Army. Fred was a member and minister of the Apostolic Christian Church on Illinois Avenue.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie K. Hartzler Domka; four children, Rick (Rebecca) Domka, Heidi (Doug) Schlatter, Tonya (Marlin) Miller and Ryan Domka; eleven grandchildren, Mason, Tyler, Brooklyn, Tori, Nolan and Brielle Schlatter, Kolton, Carter, Zane and Alexa Miller, and Noah Domka; his mother, Ruth Domka; three siblings, Carolyn Domka Batten, Dan (Mary Ann) Domka and Eileen Domka Van Patten; and father-in-law, Dale (Carolyn) Hartzler. He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Domka; mother-in-law, Joyce Hartzler; and a niece, Holly Metzger.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 84 N. Illinois Avenue, Mansfield. A private family service will be observed. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Church HarvestCall, PO Box 3797, West Lafayette, IN 47996. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.