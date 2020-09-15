Fredrick James "Jim" Constance
Lexington - Fredrick James "Jim" Constance, age 79, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in his Lexington home under the care of Avita Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born May 30, 1941 in Mansfield the son of Fredrick Glen & Mary (Faidley) Constance. Jim was a 1959 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and served as a member of the United States Air Force from 1959-1963, stationed in Japan. One afternoon at the Mohican Sailing Club where he crewed for his father, a young lady named Dana Irene Sheller caught Jim's eye and the pair married on May 28, 1966.
Jim worked as a quality inspector with General Motors retiring after 38 years. He was a faithful and active member of Mansfield 1st EPC (formerly First Presbyterian Church), serving as deacon, ruling elder, and Sunday school teacher.
Jim had a love of travelling, hiking, archery, photography, astronomy, history, fly fishing, and sailing. He even built his own 16 foot sailboat! Above all, he was a devoted husband and father who cherished spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Dana Constance of Lexington; three sons John (Jacqueline) Constance of Alexandria, VA, Tomas Constance and Mark Constance both of Lexington; grandchildren Charlie Gavord, Christian Constance, Kristin Constance, and Christopher Constance; sisters Shelia Powell of Bellingham, WA, and Linda (Allan) Sams of Ormond Beach, FL; half-brother Blaine (Betty) Constance of Auburndale, FL; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The Constance family will receive friends 12:00 - 2:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the parlor of Mansfield 1st Evangelical Presbyterian Church (399 S. Trimble Rd, Mansfield OH 44906) where Jim's funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM officiated by Pastor Denny Finnegan. Face coverings are encouraged. His final resting place will be in Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mansfield 1st EPC or Avita Hospice of Galion may be brought to his services or sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904) and please make checks out to the charity.
Snyder Funeral Homes