Fredrick "Sonny" T. Utt
Mansfield - Fredrick "Sonny" T. Utt Jr, 82, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Sonny was born on December 20, 1937, in Elkins, WV, to Frederick T. Sr and Evelyn M. (Gray) Utt. He was employed through UPS as a driver for 27 years. Sonny married the love of his life, Dolly "Charlene" (Thompson) Utt on November 12, 1960, and she survives. Sonny loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing and camping, and in his younger days, he enjoyed hunting as well.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Richard Utt of Mansfield, Lori (Ken) Kreiger of Marion, IN, and Jennifer Utt of Mansfield; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Karen (Donny) Swinford and Charlotte Smith, both of Mansfield.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John Utt and Don Utt.
Calling hours will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob O'Brien officiating.
