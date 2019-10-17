|
|
Freida E. Beech
Ontario - Freida E. Beech, 91, of Ontario, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at her home. She was born April 1, 1928, in Knox County, Ohio, to the late Clyde D. and Mary (Clippenger) Hunter.
Shortly after graduation from Mount Vernon High School, she went to work for Attorney C.J. Kalbfleisch as a secretary. In 1953, she joined First National Bank, Eastside Office, until November 1962, pausing to care of her recently born son. In 1963, she rejoined the bank at the Ontario Branch. In 1974, she became the first woman Branch Manager at the Ontario Branch and continued at that location until her retirement in 1983. After retirement, she volunteered at Toy Time for many years. Freida enjoyed traveling and water skiing. She was a longtime member of Ontario United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Mike (Jan) Beech of Asheville, NC and Patrick (Mary) Beech of Ontario; three grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Comeau, Christina Samoylov and Katherine Beech; three great-grandchildren, Anay Comeau, Dominic Comeau and Maxam Samoylov; a sister, Mary Ann Dintaman of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Freida was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Beech in 1998; three sisters, Iona Compton, Esther King and Miriam Dunn; and three brothers, George, Bill and David Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Christine Bell will follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to Ontario United Methodist Church or Ontario High School Girls Soccer Team. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019