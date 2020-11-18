Frieda Else (Bachstein) Medek
Mansfield - Frieda Else (Bachstein) Medek, 91, passed away on November 16, 2020 at home following an extended illness. She was born on May 1, 1929 in Falkenhein, Germany, came to the United States in 1955 and became an American citizen in 1962.
Frieda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed homemaking, baking, cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. She was known for her thoughtfulness and generosity. Frieda was a decades-long congregant of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church until its closing last year.
Frieda was preceded in death in 2004 by Joseph Medek, Sr. her husband of 54 years. She is survived by her daughter, Gisela Medek and her husband, Peter Calvet; her two sons, Joseph Medek, Jr. and Erick Medek; and her beloved grandson, Nathan Medek and his mother, Melissa Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary.
