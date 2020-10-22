1/1
Frieda Kay Shade
1960 - 2020
Frieda Kay Shade

Mansfield - Frieda Kay Shade, 60, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her home on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born April 5, 1960 and raised in Mansfield to the late Kelsey and Milliant Imogene (Rose) Rose.

Frieda was a 1978 class graduate of Madison High School. She worked for Therm-O-Disc and later retired after 17 years. Though a private lady, Frieda was a good friend and known as the caregiver to everyone, always putting others above herself and keeping their best interests at heart. She was a classy, strong-willed and determined person. Frieda was very meticulous and loved mowing and gardening to keep up with her property, as it always looked perfect. She loved to collect dolls and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Frieda made the best sweet tea and was a phenomenal cook. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, and cherished all the memories made. She enjoyed the moments spent going on family trips to Pigeon Forge.

Frieda is survived by her daughters, Amber (Brandon) Hawkins and Stacey Burgess (Chad Mayle); grandchildren, Morgan Hunt, Madalynn Hunt, Payton Shade Burgess, Austin Hunt (Merrideth), Easton Hawkins and Cali Hawkins; one great-grandchild, Phoenix Hunt; sister, Loretta Moore; brothers, Kenneth (Kathleen) Rose and Brian (Melissa) Rose; sister-in-law, Kay Tackett; close nieces and nephews, Chase Barnett, Rickey, Brad and Kyle, Lanetta, Casey and Tosha Moore; and many other relatives.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Randy W. Shade and brother-in-law, Rick Moore.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd., Ontario. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Pond officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
OCT
27
Service
01:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
