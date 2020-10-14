Gabriel John DeSantis
Powell - Gabe DeSantis died peacefully October 9, 2020 in Powell, Ohio at the age of 84. Gabe is survived by daughters Sharon (John) Panico of Dublin, Ohio, Marylouise (Michael) Murphy of Dayton, Ohio. Sons, David DeSantis of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Tommy DeSantis of Lexington, Ohio. Grandchildren Maria Panico, Elisa (Evan) Serra, John Gabriel Panico and Michaela Murphy, great grandchildren Enzo and Gino Serra. Gabe is preceded in death by his Wife Carol, parents, Fiorindo & Mary DeSantis and sister Rita DeSantis all of Akron. His faith was strong so when he was told he didn't have long to live he simply stated it is time to go see Carol. We find peace knowing he is joined again with his wife Carol of 62 years who passed away on March 7th of this year.
Gabe was born on March 7, 1936 in Akron. He attended Jennings Elementary and graduated from North High School in 1954, President of his class. He attended Ohio University where he earned a degree in Education and was the quarterback for the Bobcats. He continued with his graduate studies at Akron University and got a Master's in Physical Education.
Gabe taught in the Akron school system and was Assistant Football Coach at Firestone High School. He worked for the Education Research Council in Cleveland where he developed teacher curriculum. He authored and co-authored exercise records and books. He went back to the classroom teaching in the Hudson school system where he also coached Tennis. Gabe retired in 2001 from the Ohio Board of Education where he evaluated Ohio schools and helped them stay current with educational developments.
Gabe was a devoted Husband, supportive Father and a source of Love for his entire family. Gabe made lifelong friends everywhere he went and continued that wonderful trait his entire life. After retiring from Education Gabe was active on the board at New Hope, which helps individuals with disabilities, and started the Mansfield chapter of Mended Hearts, an information and support group for heart disease. He and Carol also enjoyed golf and continued the DeSantis legacy of gardening—growing swish chard, peppers and tomatoes.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Parkinson's research. Your Prayers and stories of Gabe are also welcome.
A funeral Mass only will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Rd, Powell, OH 43065. Due to COVID no gathering after Mass. For those that cannot travel to the Mass, it is streamed live. Visit StJoanOfArcPowell.org
